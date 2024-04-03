Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi will not be part of election campaigning, cites health reason

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday expressed his inability to campaign in favour of party nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May owing to his health conditions.
Citing reasons for being unable to campaign, Modi said on social media platform ‘X’, “I think this is the right time to disclose as I have been suffering from cancer for the last six months. I have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.”
Sushil Modi, whose Rajya Sabha tenure came to an end recently, was named as one of the star campaigners in Bihar as a member of its election manifesto committee. He also said that he would always remain grateful to the country, Bihar and BJP.
Sushil Modi’s reaction came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.
LJP(Ram Vilas), an ally of NDA, has fielded Arun Bharti as its official nominee from the seat.
Soon after Sushil Modi’s struggle to fight against cancer became public, deputy chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “I am deeply pained and wishes his speedy recovery.” BJP state chief and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said that the people of Bihar are praying for his speedy recovery and his good health. “We hope he will return to active politics soon,” he added.
Sushil Modi served as deputy chief minister from July 2017 to November 2020 in NDA government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar. In 2017, Sushil Modi is said to be the main architect of fall of grand alliance government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar. In December 2020, he was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar. His Rajya Sabha tenure came to end recently.