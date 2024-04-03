Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi will not be part of election campaigning, cites health reason

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday expressed his inability to campaign in favour of party nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May owing to his health conditions.

Citing reasons for being unable to campaign, Modi said on social media platform ‘X’, “I think this is the right time to disclose as I have been suffering from cancer for the last six months. I have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.”

Sushil Modi, whose Rajya Sabha tenure came to an end recently, was named as one of the star campaigners in Bihar as a member of its election manifesto committee. He also said that he would always remain grateful to the country, Bihar and BJP.

Sushil Modi’s reaction came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.