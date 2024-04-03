Former Mumbai congress president Sanjay Nirupam might quit party over Lok Sabha candidacy

Congress party is likely to face another setback as its former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam is on his way out.

Nirupam on Wednesday said that he gave one week's time to his party to decide over Lok sabha seat, and that time is over today, so he is free to take the decisions.

The speculations are on rise that Sanjay Nirupam may join the BJP or the CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. Nirupam is keen to contest the Lok sabha elections from Mumbai North West constituency as MVA candidate, but Uddhav Thackeray refused to concede this particular seat to congress party and announced his candidate Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Earlier on the day, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that they asked the party leadership to take strict actions against Sanjay Nirupam for his anti-party activities and hurting the alliance partners. He also said that Nirupam is speaking like he has taken supari from BJP.

“We have asked the party leadership to drop Nirupam’s name from the star campaigner list and initiate expulsion actions against him as well,” Patole said.

Reacting to this development, Nirpam said that the party should not waste paper and ink to write the action letter against him because it is already facing the financial crunch. He said he had given a week period to the party to decide over the Lok Sabha seat, now that deadline is over so he is free to make his own decision.