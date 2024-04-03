Hard times for Shinde’s Sena as Lok Sabha MPs fail to get ticket in upcoming elections

The Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs who supported Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his coup are having hard times to get re-nominated for the Lok Sabha elections from their respective constituencies.
These Sena Lok Sabha MPs were denied tickets citing BJP’s internal negative survey report.
CM Eknath Shinde is also facing difficulties to pacify his party Lok Sabha MPs who are likely to be dropped from the election run.
CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena earlier declared the Lok Sabha candidacy to its sitting Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat, but his name was dropped at the eleventh hour. However, to pacify him, his spouse Jayshree Patil’s candidature was announced from Washim Lok Sabha constituency.
On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s sitting Lok Sabha MP Bhavna Gawali from Washim was denied the ticket because of Jayshree Patil’s nomination. Ms Gawali, the four time Lok Sabha MP said that she nurtured Washim Lok Sabha constituency like a baby and she has got a huge support from the constituency. She has not yet withdrawn her candidature for Lok Sabha elections.
Gawai has met CM Ekanth Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis, but could not get a guarantee for her ticket. She said that she will consult with her constituency people and will take the decisions of filing Lok Sabha nominations.
Hemant Godse, the Nasik Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP and Dhairyashil Mane from Hatkalangale are also likely to be dropped based on the internal survey report conducted by the BJP.
“BJP has also put stake on CM Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Kalyan Lok sabha seat and Thane seat as well. Since the BJP internal survey reports are not positive for the Shinde group’s candidate, BJP will field its own candidates from these two Lok Sabha seats as well. BJP is putting a lot of pressure over CM Shinde to drop his candidates and replace them with BJP’s candidates. Industries minister Uday Samant’s brother was keen to contest from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, but union minister Narayan Rane insisted on the same seat therefore Mr Samant withdrew from the race,” said senior Shiv Sena leader.
On the other hand, in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray is having the upper hand by contesting 22 Lok Sabha seats while Congress will contest the 16 and NCP (SP) will contest the 10 Lok sabha seats.