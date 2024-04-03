Hard times for Shinde’s Sena as Lok Sabha MPs fail to get ticket in upcoming elections

The Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs who supported Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his coup are having hard times to get re-nominated for the Lok Sabha elections from their respective constituencies.

These Sena Lok Sabha MPs were denied tickets citing BJP’s internal negative survey report.

CM Eknath Shinde is also facing difficulties to pacify his party Lok Sabha MPs who are likely to be dropped from the election run.

CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena earlier declared the Lok Sabha candidacy to its sitting Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat, but his name was dropped at the eleventh hour. However, to pacify him, his spouse Jayshree Patil’s candidature was announced from Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s sitting Lok Sabha MP Bhavna Gawali from Washim was denied the ticket because of Jayshree Patil’s nomination. Ms Gawali, the four time Lok Sabha MP said that she nurtured Washim Lok Sabha constituency like a baby and she has got a huge support from the constituency. She has not yet withdrawn her candidature for Lok Sabha elections.

Gawai has met CM Ekanth Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis, but could not get a guarantee for her ticket. She said that she will consult with her constituency people and will take the decisions of filing Lok Sabha nominations.