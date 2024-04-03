Ex CM Harish Rawat launches 'Main Hun Pappu campaign' in Uttrakhand

DEHRADUN: Congress stalwart and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, known for his astute remarks, has once more captured the spotlight in Uttarakhand with the launch of the "Main Hun Pappu Campaign".

There is a buzz surrounding the Lok Sabha elections in the country, amidst this election fervor, the cycle of accusations and counter-allegations against each other continues. Political mudslinging has also become a prominent feature of these elections. In response to the BJP which has been targeting Rahul Gandhi by derogatorily referring to him as 'Pappu',the Congress has initiated a counter-campaign, 'Project Pappu'.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has spearheaded the 'Main Hun Pappu Abhiyan', aimed at highlighting the distinction between 'Pappu' and 'Gappu' while taking jabs at PM Modi.

In the current scenario, Rawat is actively supporting his son Virendra Rawat's election campaign, employing arguments centered around 'Pappu' and 'Gappu'. In a naive way, he is elucidating the distinctions between 'Gappu' and 'Pappu'.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Harish Rawat remarked, "I have also served as a member of the Lok Sabha, yet my mother affectionately referred to me as 'Pappu'. 'Pappu' connotes love and warmth, whereas the term 'Gappu' signifies a significant disparity between words and deeds. 'Gappu' merely engages in empty rhetoric." Rawat's discourse on this topic has garnered considerable attention from the public.

Speaking to this daily, Congress state general secretary Naveen Joshi said, "There are millions of households in India where someone is affectionately called 'Pappu', so Harish Rawat's difference between 'Gappu' and 'Pappu' holds great significance". Comparing Prime Minister Modi, Joshi said, "In his 10-year tenure, PM Modi has failed to give anything concrete to the country, instead he has only introduced 'Jumlas'."