Himanta cites 10 reasons to reject Congress in polls, Congress slams Assam CM for 'cheap' remarks

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday listed 10 reasons why the people in the country should reject the Congress.

He cited 10 alleged scams which took place during the time of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre.

His “10 reasons to never vote for Cong” include alleged scams pertaining to coal, Agusta, Commonwealth Games, telecom and Antrix-Devas. The others are Hawk aircraft, INX, Aircel-Maxis, Embraer and land for job scams.

The Congress pilloried him for his “cheap” remarks.

Congress MLA and leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the BJP’s charges often turned out to be without any basis. He cited the instances of alleged 2G and 3G scams.

“He talks cheap. We can also cite 10 scams that have taken place under the NDA since 2014,” Saikia said.

“They have waived off loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore. What about Chinese aggression? China has grabbed our land. BJP has not fulfilled the commitment of giving 2 crore jobs. The country is going through an economic crisis and there is also price rise,” the Congress leader said.