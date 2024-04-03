Indian, Australian Navy chiefs discuss avenues to strengthen maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: There is no let-up in high-level military exchanges between India and Australia with Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, who is on a five-day official visit to India, meeting Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar here on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy said, "Discussions focused on avenues to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, including increased operational engagements, training exchanges and information sharing."

Earlier, Vice Admiral Hammond laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial and was thereafter welcomed with the customary Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Navy at the South Block, New Delhi.

During his visit from April 2-6, he is also scheduled to call on the Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and Defence Secretary at New Delhi.

Vice Admiral Hammond is scheduled to visit important establishments of the Indian Navy including the "Southern Naval Command (at Kochi) and Western Naval Command (at Mumbai) wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chiefs, visit INS Vikrant, Druv Simulator, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited ( MDL)," the Navy said.