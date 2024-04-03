MahaYuti in Maha tussle as BJP, Shinde fight over seats

MUMBAI: The tug-of-war over four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra continues between the BJP and the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, delaying the seat-sharing and announcement of candidates. The BJP has staked its claim over four Lok Sabha seats – Kalyan, Thane, Nasik, and Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri that are traditionally contested by the Shiv Sena. In 2014 and 2019, Shiv Sena contested the four seats and won.

“This time, BJP asked Shinde to concede the four seats citing the party’s internal survey reports which reportedly showed negative data for the Shiv Sena. However, Shinde has refused to relent because one of the Lok sabha seats, Kalyan, is represented by his son Dr Shrikant Shinde who is a Lok sabha MP,” a Sena leader. “If the BJP’s position is accepted, it will send out a wrong message to Sena leaders and cadre as well,” said a Sena leader.

He said Shiv Sena announced its eight candidates, but Shinde has not yet declared his own son Dr Shrikant’s candidature from the Kalyan seat. “If Shinde is unable to give justice to his own son, then what justice will his party workers and leaders get? It will not only damage Shinde, but also BJP because Sena won’t do the wholehearted campaign,” said the Sena leader. “We can understand BJP is like a big or elder brother to us, but it should not be so bossy that it neglects the alliance partner,” said another Shiv Sena leader.