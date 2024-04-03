Mamata handled Sandeshkhali developments 'incredibly well': TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh

KOLKATA: The blue-ash cotton saree with bright red border carefully draped by actor-politician Saayoni Ghosh appeared in particular contrast to the signature blue-bordered white saree of her leader-cum-mentor Mamata Banerjee who she sought to defend on one of West Bengal's most pressing issues of the upcoming general elections: Sandeshkhali.

Even as the 31-year-old youth leader of the Trinamool Congress pinched herself at her apartment in the tony neighbourhood of Jodhpur Park in south Kolkata to believe that the party has actually given her a ticket from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat which, she maintained, felt like a homecoming, Ghosh sounded confident that the Sandeshkhali damage was well controlled.

"One Sandeshkhali won't turn around women's perception of Mamata Banerjee in this state," Saayoni told PTI in an interview, "The very fact that she is the country's only woman CM itself goes to show how Bengal reposes faith in a woman to run a government."

Saayoni's confidence appeared to stem from her belief that Banerjee handled Sandeshkhali incredibly, and could contain the situation well in time before the BJP could turn a controversy into a conspiracy and convert that into a Nandigram or a Singur by blowing it out of proportions.

"The CM took all necessary and decisive actions. She set up grievance redress camps, sent political delegations to placate people's anger, started the process of returning land parcels via DMs and block offices and made all arrests," she listed.

Ghosh wouldn't touch suspended TMC leader and Sandeshkhali prime accused Shajahan Sheikh or his cohorts with a barge pole.