'Modi ki guarantee' unsuccessful, does not reach people: Kharge

Interestingly, this time the Congress's campaign tagline is also centred around its poll symbol, "Haath Badlega Halaat".

Kharge hit out at Modi, saying, "We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. The prime minister talks about Modi ki guarantee, but his guarantee is unsuccessful and does not reach people."

Modi had promised generating two crore jobs a year but people never got to see those jobs, the Congress chief said, adding that he fails to understand why people encourage such propaganda and vote for those who "lie".

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) talked about doubling farmers' income and providing a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) on crops, but did not honour those promises, he said.

"We want to tell the country that whatever we promise, we fulfil," Kharge asserted.

He also recalled how Congress governments in the past gave guarantees and programmes like MGNREGA, RTI, Right to Food and Right to Education even though it had not promised those.

Raising the issue of income-tax authorities issuing notices to the Congress, Kharge said, "This government wants to scare the opposition parties. It froze our accounts.The Supreme Court has intervened in the matter.The I-T dept took Rs 135 crore from our funds. Can an election be held fairly in a democracy in such a manner? Shouldn't there be a level-playing field?"

He said neither the BJP nor the RSS made any contribution in the freedom movement.

"We want to tell those people that the public wants democracy and to protect the Constitution," Kharge said.

He said the Congress is distributing its guarantee card to take its "Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee" to people.

"We want to take this initiative to eight crore households across the country," Kharge said while launching the initiative.

"All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the country and tell people what our alliance's government will do when it assumes power," he added.

The Congress's poll pitch is centred around "Paanch Nyay" or five pillars of justice,- "Yuva Nyay", "Naari Nyay", "Kisaan Nyay", "Shramik Nyay" and "Hissedari Nyay" , as well as the guarantees it has given to people under these heads.

The opposition party will release its Lok Sabha poll manifesto here on April 5, with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day.

The party has already launched its new slogan, #HaathBadlegaHalaat, referring to its poll symbol on social media platforms.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said the Congress president launched the door-to-door guarantee campaign from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.