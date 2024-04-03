NC left us with no option other than to contest all 3 LS seats in Kashmir: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said INDIA bloc partner National Conference has left the PDP with no other option other than to contest the election on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir.

The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats.

The NC left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement.

"They (NC) have left no option for us other than to field candidates and contest the elections," Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told reporters here.

The party's Parliamentary Board would take a final call on the candidates, she added.

Mufti said the need of the hour for the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was to remain united after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status in August 2019.

"Youth are in jails, we cannot raise our voices, even the family members of employees cannot say anything. There is an atmosphere of oppression here. So, in such an atmosphere, it is imperative for us to stand united," she said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, said the attitude of the NC leadership was disappointing and hurtful.

"When the INDI alliance's meeting took place in Mumbai, I said there that since (NC president) Farooq Abdullah is our senior leader, he will take a decision (on seat sharing) and will do justice. I had hoped he would keep the party interests aside," she said.

But the NC took the decision to contest all three seats in Kashmir unilaterally, she added.

Mufti said if the NC had approached her and consulted the PDP before announcing the decision, her party could have decided not to field candidates in the larger interests of Kashmir.