No Muslim living in India will lose citizenship, Opposition creating confusion: Rajnath on CAA

GHAZIABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that no Muslim living in India will lose his or her citizenship and accused the opposition parties of creating confusion in the community about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing an election rally in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Atul Garg in Ghaziabad, he said the BJP does not engage in politics on the basis of caste, creed and religion but stands for nation-building.

"We said that if our government is formed, we will make a citizenship law. And I want to tell you that after becoming the Home Minister (in 2014), I started this process by talking to the prime minister but due to a lack of clear majority in the Rajya Sabha, that bill could not be passed there whereas it was passed in the Lok Sabha," Singh said.

Later, when Amit Shah became the Home Minister, he took this responsibility on his shoulders and the bill was passed with full majority in both the Houses of Parliament, he said.

The rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, were notifies in March this year, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

"Now the opposition people try to create this illusion among our Muslim brothers that now you will be thrown out of the country. I want to tell my Muslim brothers that rest assured we believe in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', i.e, the whole world is our family. No matter what caste or creed one is born in or a follower of any religion or sect, we consider everyone as a member of our family," Singh said.

"Sisters and brothers, anyone who is a Muslim living in India is not going to lose their citizenship. This kind of confusion is being created by our opponents. You go and tell our Muslim sisters and brothers about this," the BJP leader told the gathering.