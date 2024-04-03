PM blames Congress for Ram temple ‘delay’

JAIPUR/DEHRADUN : Kicking off the BJP campaign in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said INDIA bloc is an “alliance of the corrupt.”

“It is the first time in the country’s history that corrupt individuals are banding together to thwart action against corruption. They argue that because I have no family, I have no reason to engage in corruption. But just because they have families, they don’t have the licence to indulge in corruption,” said the PM.

In his first election rally in Uttarakhand ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi accused the Congress of spreading instability in the country. He urged the people to “wipe out parties and elements who want to sow divisions and turmoil in the country.” He said the aim of the Congress was to plunge India into anarchy and instability.