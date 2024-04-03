Rahul Gandhi to file nomination in Wayanad on Wednesday

WAYANAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Wednesday to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where he had won in the 2019 Parliament polls with a massive margin of over four lakh votes.

Rahul will arrive by helicopter at Muppainad, a village here, and will travel by road till Kalpetta, the party said.

At 11 am, he will hold a roadshow from Kalpetta in which he will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Deepa Das, AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar as well as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC acting president M M Hassan, Congress said.