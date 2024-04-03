SEBI should not become another SBI, 'too scared to touch the sacred': Congress

Ramesh said, "The SEBI was tasked with submitting a report on these allegations by 14th August, 2023. After it demanded repeated extensions, the Supreme Court gave SEBI time till today, April 3rd, 2024."

"We look forward to the SEBI submitting its report to the Court today, and we hope it does not seek another extension to push the deadline past the election date," he said in the post.

"SEBI should not become another SBI--too scared to touch the sacred," he also said.

"That said, the SEBI's mandate is limited - only a JPC can unravel the real breadth and depth of the Modani scam, as evinced by our Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series of 100 questions to the Prime Minister between February-April 2023," Ramesh also said.

"Another 3 months and the JPC will become a reality," he asserted.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.

The Congress has been asking a series of questions from the government on the Adani issue, demanding answers on what Ramesh has been alleging is a "scam".