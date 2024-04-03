Seven die of suffocation after fire at tailoring shop in Maharashtra

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Seven persons died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city early Wednesday morning, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at around 4 am in the shop located at Dana Bazar in Cantonment area.

The tailoring shop and other commercial establishments were located on the ground floor of a building while people were residing on the upper floor, the official said.