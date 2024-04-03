Seven women among 80 candidates in first phase of LS polls in Uttar Pradesh

NOIDA: Among the 80 candidates in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, just seven or 8.75 per cent are women, according to official data.

The figure is lower than the first phase of the 2019 general elections when 12 of the 91 contenders or 13.18 per cent were women. However, none of those female candidates were victorious.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Kairana, Moradabad and Saharanpur have two female candidates each and Muzaffarnagar has one.

Bijnor, Pilibhit, Rampur and Nagina do not have any female contenders, the Election Commission website showed.