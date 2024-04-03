Tanker hits scooter, drags couple in Maharashtra; woman dies

PALGHAR: A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after they got dragged for some distance when a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Tuesday near a hotel in Virar area, an official from Arnala Sagari police station said.

The tanker rammed into the scooter from behind. The two-wheeler and the couple then got dragged by the tanker for some distance on the road, he said.