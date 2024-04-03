Three ex-convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination return to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Three ex-convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all of them Sri Lankans, returned to their home country on Wednesday.

Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier, officials said.

They were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022.

Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They arrived here last night and left for Colombo today.