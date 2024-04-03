Woman judge gets death threat, case registered

LUCKNOW: Banda police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons after a woman judge purportedly received a death threat. However, the source of the letter containing the death threat is under scrutiny by the district police.

This incident is the second such episode involving the judge, who last spoke out openly about alleged sexual harassment by a senior colleague while writing an open letter addressed to the CJI in December of last year. She had sought euthanasia at that time.

The FIR, against unidentified persons, was registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 467 (forgery of valuable security) of the IPC.

The judge had received the threatening letter on March 28. In her complaint, the judge specified that three individuals might be responsible for sending the alleged letter to her. She added that examination of the post office CCTV footage would clarify who sent the letter.