YS Sharmila from Kadapa in Congress list of 17 nominees

NEW DELHI : The Congress on Tuesday announced a fresh list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prominent names in the list include Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa, Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Katihar respectively.

So far, the party has announced 231 candidates for the seven-phase elections beginning April 19. The latest list has eight candidates for Odisha, five for Andhra Pradesh, three for Bihar and one for West Bengal.

In Katihar, veteran leader Tariq is pitted against JD(U) candidate Dulalchand Goswami. Besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.