YS Sharmila from Kadapa in Congress list of 17 nominees

NEW DELHI : The Congress on Tuesday announced a fresh list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prominent names in the list include Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa, Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Katihar respectively.
So far, the party has announced 231 candidates for the seven-phase elections beginning April 19. The latest list has eight candidates for Odisha, five for Andhra Pradesh, three for Bihar and one for West Bengal.
In Katihar, veteran leader Tariq is pitted against JD(U) candidate Dulalchand Goswami. Besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.
The Congress has until now announced three of the nine allocated seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement with the grand alliance in Bihar. As per the understanding, the RJD will contest 26 seats, the Congress nine and the Left parties five.
Sharmila is pitted against her cousin and sitting YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa. The party also fielded former Union minister MM Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada. Besides Sharmila and Raju, the party has fielded Gidugu Rudra Raju fom Rajahmundry, JD Saleem from Bapatla (SC) and PG Ramapullaiah Yadav from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.
“I am contesting as a candidate from Kadapa. YSR’s (YS Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter is contesting. This is not an easy decision for me as I know it will split my family,” she told reporters in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.
The party named Munish Tamang as its candidate from West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The party has renominated its sitting MP from Koraput (ST) Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. In Odisha, besides Ulaka, the party has fielded Sanjay Bhoi from Bargarh (ST), Janardan Dehury from Sundargarh (ST), Manoj Mishra from Bolangir, Draupadi Manjhi from Kalahandi, Bhujabal Majhi from Nabarangpur (ST), Amir Chand Nayak from Kandhamal, Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik from Berhampur.
However, suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli continues.