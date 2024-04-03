Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad: Two cricketers from TMC seemingly on sticky wicket

KOLKATA: Two cricketers, who are contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Trinamool Congress are seemingly on a sticky wicket .

While Yusuf Pathan, the TMC candidate from Behrampore, takes on seven time MP from Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kirti Azad takes on BJP strongman Dilip Ghosh from Burdwan East.

These two former cricketers are now in an alien wicket as they are outsiders.

When it comes to advantages, both Pathan and Azad have nothing to lose because Pathan is new in politics, but Azad has got some dabbling in politics. He was previously associated with Congress for a brief stint. They are new in politics and so if they lose it does not matter to them.

But on the down side, both Adhir Chowdhury and Dilip Ghosh are ‘Goliaths’. Adhir is a seven-time MP. Dilip Ghosh is also an MP and former state president and tough contender. They are also ready to bet their political career on this election as well.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury said, “If I lose Behrampore , I will quite politics altogether".

The internal conflicts within the Party also playing bad for the cricketers.

TMC is riddled with factional fights in Burdwan East so much so that a few days back, during a rally, two groups of TMC clashed with each other in front of the candidate and Azad had to stop the rally and seek refuge in the temple.

Few days back BJP alleged that Yousuf Pathan used the picture of Sachin Tendulkar to woo the voters.

"Outsiders"

The BJP on Sunday picked up the Lok Sabha candidates’ list of the Trinamool Congress to counter the ruling party’s charge that the BJP was anti-Bengal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an outsider to the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BJP’s rally in Sandeshkhali, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar tore into Trinamul’s choice of “outsider” candidates, including former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar pointed out that TMC candidates Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan aren’t from the state.

“Just half an hour before TMC’s list was announced, Abhishek Banerjee was making statements like the BJP is anti-Bengal. Now, when the candidates are announced, it’s clear that TMC is bringing people from outside. I don’t know if Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan are Bengali, Yusuf Pathan is from Gujarat, and so is PM Modi, but for them, PM Modi is an outsider,” he said.

According to BJP, INDIA alliance is nothing but a ship without a captain. "It’s CM Mamata Banerjee’s strategy and also she is in fear that she wants no other leader to get more importance and become a bigger leader than Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, hence they give tickets to actresses so that her nephew continues to be a politician,” he added.