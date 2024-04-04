BSP treads cautiously, fields Muslim candidate against Rajnath, OBC against Dimple Yadav

LUCKNOW: Working on Dalit-Muslim-Upper caste equations to sail through in the ensuing elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been distributing the party tickets cautiously. However, the party has fielded many unknown faces probably due to the paucity of candidates this time after suffering from an exodus of potential leaders.

The biggest challenge which the BSP faces in the present elections is to save its prestige on, at least, those 10 seats which it had won while contesting in alliance with SP and RLD in 2019.

The allies of 2019 are now fighting as foes and the BSP, which is going alone in UP, seems to be targeting SP more than the BJP. Significantly, both the SP and the BSP have had a historical background of poaching each other’s premises of voters, whether it is Muslims who are generally known to be favouring the SP or the OBCs, or even the SCs.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the BSP chief has fielded Mohammad Sarwar Malik against defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat. Undoubtedly, the presence of the BSP candidate will drive division in Muslim votes thus making the path of Rajnath Singh easier than Ravi Das Mehrotra of SP. Rajnath Singh is seeking a third term from Lucknow after 2014 and 2019. In 2009, he contested from Ghaziabad and had won the seat.

Similarly, in another tactical move seemingly directed at the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati has given the ticket to OBC Gulshan Dev Shakya against Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri.

In Mainpuri, the BSP’s ploy of fielding Shakya appears to be aimed at denting the SP’s OBC support base. The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for Mainpuri, an SP pocket borough, going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Besides, another Muslim candidate Imran Bin Zafar is BSP's candidate in Kannauj, where a member of Akhilesh Yadav’s family is likely to contest. BJP has repeated its MP Subrat Pathak in Kannauj.