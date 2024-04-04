Can't raise anti-Sanatana slogans: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns from party

Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson known for representing the party in finance and economy-related TV debates, announced his resignation from the party on Thursday.

Describing the grand old party as 'directionless,' Vallabh penned a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting issues such as the caste census. He expressed his inability to advocate 'anti-Sanatan' slogans.

Gourav Vallabh said in a post on X, "The way Congress party is moving forward directionless today, I do not feel comfortable with it. I cannot raise anti-Sanatana slogans, nor can I abuse the wealth creators of the country. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and primary membership of the Congress party."

Vallabh's resignation letter further alleges that the party's grassroots level has deteriorated, failing to grasp the aspirations of New India. He expressed disappointment, stating that the party struggles to attain power or effectively function as an opposition. He finds it challenging to bridge the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers, which is crucial politically.