Congress questions PM Modi over his stance on Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' govt's caste survey

"Despite the failure of this policy decision, the Modi government first attempted to scrap APMCs nationwide through the "three black farm laws", and now continues to deny farmers guaranteed MSPs, he said.

Can the prime minister express what benefits farmers in Bihar have seen from the abolition of its APMCs, and why he was trying to recreate this model nationally, he asked.

"Bihar has the dubious distinction of having India's highest rates of unemployment and out-migration. A full 32% of Bihar's youth are not in education, employment, or training. More than 50% of Bihari households have family members migrating out of the state for work," Ramesh claimed.

The Congress has committed to filling 30 lakh government vacancies under its 'Bharti Bharosa Guarantee', along with a right to apprenticeships, he pointed out.