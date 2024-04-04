'Even if 1% is true, it is absolutely shameful': HC raps Bengal govt on Sandeshkhali violence

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court delivered a sharp reprimand to the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday as it heard affidavits seeking a probe into the allegations of extortion, land grab and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

The bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said the state government could not shirk accountability if the allegations were found to be true.

"Even if one affidavit is correct, it is shameful. Even if one per cent is true, it is absolutely shameful. West Bengal says it is safest for women. Even if one affidavit is proven to be right, all of this falls," it said, "The entire district administration and ruling party have 100 per cent moral responsibility," the court order added.

The court also ripped into the lawyer representing Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested on February 29 after spending nearly two months evading the authorities. The delayed arrest triggered criticism of the Bengal government and prompted the High Court to issue a pointed order to the state.