Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

Vallabh's resignation letter further alleges that the party's grassroots level has deteriorated, failing to grasp the aspirations of New India. He expressed disappointment, stating that the party struggles to attain power or effectively function as an opposition. He finds it challenging to bridge the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers, which is crucial politically.

He also had stated that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya.

"I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession. This stance of the party has always irritated and troubled me. Many people associated with the party and (INDIA) alliance speak against Sanatan Dharma and the party's silence on it is like giving it tacit approval," Vallabh said.

He assserted the necessity for direct communication between party workers and leaders for fostering positive change. Vallabh criticized the party's current trajectory, noting contradictory stances on issues like caste-based census and perceptions of being against the entire Hindu society, which he believes undermines the party's fundamental principles.

"On one hand we talk about caste census, while on the other hand we are seen opposing the entire Hindu society. This style of working is giving a misleading message among the public that the party is the supporter of a particular religion. This is against the fundamental principles of the Congress," he said.