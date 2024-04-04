Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson known for representing the party in finance and economy-related TV debates, announced his resignation from the party on Thursday morning and joined the BJP in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde.
Describing the grand old party as 'directionless,' Vallabh had penned a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting issues such as the caste census. He expressed his inability to advocate 'anti-Sanatan' slogans and stated that he is quitting the party.
After joining BJP, Gourav Vallabh he said that this has been his view since Congress rejected the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. , "I posted a letter in the morning on various social media platforms...In that letter, I wrote all the pains of my heart...This has been my view from the beginning that the temple of Lord Shri Ram (in Ayodhya) should be built. An invitation was received and Congress rejected the invitation, I cannot accept it...The leaders of the alliance raised questions on Sanatana, why was Congress not responding to it?...I joined BJP today and I hope to use my ability and knowledge to take India forward..."
Vallabh in a post on X had said, "The way Congress party is moving forward directionless today, I do not feel comfortable with it. I cannot raise anti-Sanatana slogans, nor can I abuse the wealth creators of the country. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and primary membership of the Congress party."
Vallabh's resignation letter further alleges that the party's grassroots level has deteriorated, failing to grasp the aspirations of New India. He expressed disappointment, stating that the party struggles to attain power or effectively function as an opposition. He finds it challenging to bridge the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers, which is crucial politically.
He also had stated that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya.
"I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession. This stance of the party has always irritated and troubled me. Many people associated with the party and (INDIA) alliance speak against Sanatan Dharma and the party's silence on it is like giving it tacit approval," Vallabh said.
He assserted the necessity for direct communication between party workers and leaders for fostering positive change. Vallabh criticized the party's current trajectory, noting contradictory stances on issues like caste-based census and perceptions of being against the entire Hindu society, which he believes undermines the party's fundamental principles.
"On one hand we talk about caste census, while on the other hand we are seen opposing the entire Hindu society. This style of working is giving a misleading message among the public that the party is the supporter of a particular religion. This is against the fundamental principles of the Congress," he said.