'Hit me with a lathi first': Chhatisgarh BJP targets Congress following remarks against PM Modi

RAIPUR: Several BJP leders in Chhattisgark took out a campaign against the Congress and the Opposition leader for his controversial remarks asking the public to elect someone who has the guts to hit the Prime Minister with a lathi.

Leader of the opposition Charandas Mahant during an election rally at Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, appealed to the voters to choose their leader who has the guts to hit PM Modi with a lathi while raising issues.

“We need such persons who can strenuously corner Modi. So, elect (Baghel) and send him to Delhi", Mahant, former Assembly Speaker, is said to have stated in a public rally.

The state BJP lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer alleging that the Congress leader was indulging in hate speech against the PM and is provoking people and Congress towards violence.

“This is a violation of the model code of conduct”, the complaint letter stated.