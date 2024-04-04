'Hit me with a lathi first': Chhatisgarh BJP targets Congress following remarks against PM Modi

RAIPUR: Several BJP leders in Chhattisgark took out a campaign against the Congress and the Opposition leader for his controversial remarks asking the public to elect someone who has the guts to hit the Prime Minister with a lathi.
Leader of the opposition Charandas Mahant during an election rally at Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, appealed to the voters to choose their leader who has the guts to hit PM Modi with a lathi while raising issues.
“We need such persons who can strenuously corner Modi. So, elect (Baghel) and send him to Delhi", Mahant, former Assembly Speaker, is said to have stated in a public rally.
The state BJP lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer alleging that the Congress leader was indulging in hate speech against the PM and is provoking people and Congress towards violence.
“This is a violation of the model code of conduct”, the complaint letter stated.
The saffron party later also turned the event and ran a poster campaign “Mai Bhi Hun Modi Ka Parivar, Pahli Lathi Mujhe Maro” (I am also a family of Modi, First hit me with a stick), on social media and in different poll rallies.
Baghel filed his nomination papers from the Rajnandgaon seat on Tuesday for the second phase of polling scheduled on April 26.
“It’s a matter of shame when a senior Congress leader has given such deplorable remarks and should seek apology from PM Modi," said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister.
The BJP also planned to hold a protest outside the residence of Mahant.
Mahant however argued that his remarks have been distorted by the media and the BJP.
“Those who are unaware about the culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh are presenting my statements and appeal in the wrong context. I am aware about the dignity of the PM post and the parliamentary traditions. I have cordial relations with PM Modi who also knows me well since he was the Gujarat chief minister”, said the Congress leader.