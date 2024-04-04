Ignore spelling errors in voter names: EC to staff

In a bid to safeguard the fundamental right to vote, the Election Commission has issued a game-changing directive to state poll officers, urging them to look beyond minor clerical or spelling errors on voter I-cards. The message is clear: if the voter's identity can be established, their voice must be heard.

But that's not all. The EC has also opened the doors for voters who carry I-cards issued by electoral registration officers from other assembly constituencies. As long as their name appears on the electoral rolls of the polling station they visit, their vote will count.

In cases where the photograph on the I-card raises doubts, voters can present alternative photo documents from a comprehensive list provided by the EC. From Aadhaar cards to MNREGA job cards, passbooks to health insurance smart cards, and even Indian passports for overseas voters, the options are diverse and inclusive.

This landmark order, issued just a month before the Lok Sabha elections, is set to empower millions of voters across the nation. With assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh happening simultaneously, the impact of this decision will be far-reaching.

