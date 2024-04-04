India may adopt ‘model mustard farms’ to decrease oilseed import

NEW DELHI: Over 3500 ‘model mustard farms’ raised the hope to become self-sustainable in edible oils production as India meets 60% of its edible oil demand through imports. Given unabated import of edible oils, Gujarat-based Edible Oil Association has written a letter to seek the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act on it.

At present, India meets nearly 60% of its edible oil demand through imports of 16.47 million tons (MT) of edible oils valued at Rs 1.38 lakh cores (US$ 16.65 billion) every year.

The Oilseeds Industry body’s initiatives ‘model farms’ showed increased oilseeds production by 35% compared to conventional farms in five states would soon pave the way for India to reduce its dependency on importing of edible oils.

The initiative supported by the Bharatpur-based government’s research body, National Research Centre on Rapeseed-Mustard (NRCRM) in five states engaged around 1.25 lakhs farmers and adopted best practices like procuring best seeds quality, modern farming equipment, and timely experts guidance.