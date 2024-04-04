Indian Navy hands over nine pirates to Mumbai Police

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Thursday said it has handed over to the Mumbai Police nine pirates who were apprehended in an operation in east of Somalia last week.

Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha carried out a major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals.

The Navy said all nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended in that operation.