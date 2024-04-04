Key accused in UP police paper leak held in Noida

LUCKNOW: Around a-month-and-a-half after the alleged paper leak scam in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police has apprehended prime accused Rajeev Nayan Mishra (32), a native of Prayagraj and based in Bhopal from Noida on Wednesday.

The UP STF, probing the paper leak scam in one of the largest recruitment drives in the country, traced Mishra after investigations revealed he was involved in unlocking the box containing question papers at a Ahmedabad warehouse. He had sought assistance from Bihar-based doctor Shubham Mandal to accomplish the task. Moreover, Mishra also allegedly bribed the transport company staff to facilitate the theft of the question papers, said the UP STF sources.

Accompanied by his associates, Mishra, the alleged kingpin of the paper leak racket, distributed the question papers to approximately 300 candidates gathered at Shiv Mahashakti Resort in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, two days before the exam on February 15. These candidates, predominantly from Bihar, UP, and MP, each paid `4 lakh to Mishra for early access to the exam papers, STF officials disclosed.

Rajeev Mishra, who holds a BTech in civil engineering from a private college in Bhopal, met Ravi Atri, another alleged ‘mastermind’, four years ago. However, Ravi Atri, Goldy, Vikram Pahal, and their associates remain at large, stated STF.

So far, the UP STF have arrested a total of 399 individuals in connection with the UP police constable exam paper leak. The state government cancelled the examination held offline in four sessions on February 17-18, following which the STF was tasked with investigating the matter.