Kshatriya stir hits BJP in Gujarat bastion

AHMEDABAD: The BJP in Gujarat is facing an unprecedented situation. State party president CR Patil has attempted to quell tension within the Kshatriya community and absolve BJP candidate Purushottam Rupala for his remarks on the community.

However, former party president and ex-MP Rajendra Singh Rana signaled a persistence of protest, asserting, “Rupala’s remarks have offended the sentiments of the Kshatriyas, and their protest will continue,” said Rana.

Patil urged the Rajput community to forgive the Union minister and the BJP’s Rajkot candidate Parshottam Rupala. “Even though Rupala has apologised thrice for his remarks, the Rajputs are still angry. To find a solution, a meeting in the presence of our CM and the party’s Rajput leaders was held today. Our feeling is that since Rupala has already apologised, the community should show generosity and forgive him,” said Patil.

Patil convened a meeting with the party’s Rajput leaders in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel aimed at pacifying the members of the Kshatriya community, who are expressing discontent against Rupala over his remarks.

While Patil sought to ease the Rajput community’s opposition to Rupala, on the very same day, during the Kshatriya convention at the Navapara Rajput Hostel in Bhavnagar city, former BJP state president and ex-MP Rajendra Singh Rana declared his support for the Kshatriya community.