Class 3 and 6 new syllabus textbooks from April-May, says NCERT Chief

NEW DELHI: New textbooks for classes 3 and 6 under the revamped syllabus will be available in April and May, respectively, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Chief Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani said on Wednesday.

Speaking with this paper, Saklani said textbooks of other classes will only be updated and revised, keeping new developments in mind.

NCERT has also prepared a 15-day foundation course for Class 3 and a month-long bridge programme for Class 6 so that children affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) can adjust to the new syllabus.

“New books for Classes 3 and 6 under the new syllabus will be available in April and May, respectively. We will also upload these books. As children will see a transition in their syllabus, we have introduced a bridge course so there is no gap in their learning when they start studying from the new books. Teachers will also be given training before they start teaching,” he said.

“The plan to release the books for the two classes under the new syllabus was made as Class 3 marks the start of preparatory, while Class 6 marks the beginning of the middle stages,” the NCERT Director said. Books for other classes will be brought out next year.

In Class 3, three new subjects have been introduced. They are art education, physical education and World Around Us. “Books of these three new subjects will be out by April 15-20; the rest of the revised books are already ready,” he said.

Earlier, Class 3 students were studying English, Hindi, Maths and Environmental Studies. Now, Environmental Studies have been removed, and instead, World Around Us has been introduced.