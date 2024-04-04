Litmus test for RJD's social outreach

PATNA: RJD’s consistent attempts to move beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank will face the first ‘field test’ during the first phase of Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held in four seats on April 19.

RJD has fielded two Kushwahas in the first phase as the party has fielded Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad and Shravan Kushwaha from Nawada. They are pitted against BJP candidates Sushil Kumar Singh and Vivek Thakur, both from upper castes.

Beside Aurangabad and Nawada, Jamui and Gaya will also go to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election. Significantly all the four constituencies are by and large hit by Maoist menace.

In Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former minister and RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet are in the electoral fray. The seat was earlier represented in parliament by Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Manjhi of JD(U).

Though Gaya seat has been reserved for scheduled caste for the last 25 years, political parties mainly focus on votes of EBCs, OBCs and Upper castes. Over 2.5 lakh voters belonged to Manjhi (read Mushahar) community. In addition, members of Dusadh (Paswan), Dhobis (washermen) and Pasi (who sale toddy) are in sizable numbers.

On the other hand, LJP (Ram Vilas candidate) Arun Bharti, brother-in-law of the party president and MP Chirag Paswan will take on the RJD candidate Archana Ravidas are locked in a direct fight with each other. Chirag, who won elections from this seat twice—first in 2014 and 2019—has vacated the seat for his relative.