Mafia living under fear after BJP came to power in UP: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Addressing a ‘Jan Chaupal’ in Taj city of Agra in support of BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri and the Prabuddhjan in support of the candidate from Agra seat, Prof SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state witnessed unparalleled development through initiatives and public welfare schemes over the past decade.
He said that the state’s zero-tolerance policy had instilled fear among criminals. “Now criminals are pleading not to be sent to the jails also. They’re afraid to face the consequences,” Yogi said. The chief minister said that if there was no fear of police among the mafia, they would make life difficult for the poor.
Seeking votes in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Rajkumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri, the CM said that before 2017, police stations in many areas used toget locked after sunset, reflecting the dire state of law and order. “The plight of ordinary citizens was evident. Criminals were assuming that this government would be no different from the previous ones, but we declared a policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals. We made it clear to them either stop crime or be prepared to face the music,” he asserted.
“In those days, many criminals, who were on bail, got their bail orders cancelled and went back to the jails. However, things have changed now. Now they’re pleading not to be sent to the jails either. They are afraid of the consequences. You must have observed that many criminals are now seen roaming in the streets with placards promising to earn livelihood through honest means and vowing not to engage in anti-social activities again. They are desperately pleading for mercy,” claimed the CM.
“There used to be riots every other day in UP under Congress and SP dispensations, today the state is embracing festivities and celebrations peacefully. Utsav Pradesh believes in Modi’s guarantee,” Yogi said. While interacting with the intellectuals in Agra, in favour of party candidate Prof Baghel, Yogi expressed confidence of another term to Modi government. He claimed that the Lok Sabha polls were notably distinct, sharply divided between two poles: family versus nation, appeasement versus nationalism, and corruption versus zero tolerance.