Mafia living under fear after BJP came to power in UP: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Addressing a ‘Jan Chaupal’ in Taj city of Agra in support of BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri and the Prabuddhjan in support of the candidate from Agra seat, Prof SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state witnessed unparalleled development through initiatives and public welfare schemes over the past decade.

He said that the state’s zero-tolerance policy had instilled fear among criminals. “Now criminals are pleading not to be sent to the jails also. They’re afraid to face the consequences,” Yogi said. The chief minister said that if there was no fear of police among the mafia, they would make life difficult for the poor.

Seeking votes in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Rajkumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri, the CM said that before 2017, police stations in many areas used toget locked after sunset, reflecting the dire state of law and order. “The plight of ordinary citizens was evident. Criminals were assuming that this government would be no different from the previous ones, but we declared a policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals. We made it clear to them either stop crime or be prepared to face the music,” he asserted.