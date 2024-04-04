Modi lifted India’s global stature, says Rajnath

LUCKNOW: While seeking support for the BJP candidate Atul Garg in Ghaziabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relentless efforts has led to the transformation of India and its reputation globally since 2014.

“India is among the most powerful countries of the world today contrary to what it was before 2014 when the world would not take India seriously.... But PM Modi has done a miracle. Today, when India speaks at the international stage, the entire world listens to it with rapt attention. This is India’s reputation, which has grown rapidly over the last 10 years,” the defence minister said.

In reference to ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Rajnath said, “Around 25,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine. Their parents urged the PM that the children must be brought back.... Every parent in India was worried,” he said.

“What no other prime minister in the world could do, our PM did that. He called up Russia’s President (Vladimir) Putin and Ukraine’s President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. Not just that, he even spoke to President (Joe) Biden of the US,” he said.

“We all should be proud that the war was stopped for four-and-a-half hours and more than 22,500 Indian children came back from Ukraine safely. This is India of today,” Singh said.

“With an intent and resolve to make the country developed by 2047, PM Modi has been working with dedication and commitment in that direction and the result is her for everyone to see. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty,” Singh said.