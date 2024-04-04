Nagaur BJP nominee calls for change in Constitution, draws Tharoor flak

JAIPUR: BJP candidate from Nagaur, Jyoti Mirdha, finds herself embroiled in a controversy after she called for changes to the Constitution. Her remarks sparked a social media feud with Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor.

Mirdha urged voters to ensure a huge majority to the BJP to facilitate constitutional amendments. In response, Tharoor cited former BJP MP Anant Hegde who failed to get a BJP ticket after saying that the party intends to alter the Constitution.

In a rebuttal, Mirdha said the BJP’s objectives are in the national and public interest. She argued that if these objectives necessitate constitutional amendments, they should be pursued. Addressing Tharoor’s remarks, Mirdha said, “The 106th Constitutional Amendment enacted for the Women’s Reservation Bill last September indicates your willingness to support such measures without hesitation.”

Mirdha cited constitutional amendments over the years for national and public interest. “Constitution is a dynamic document that has been amended over 100 times since 1950, including historic amendment granting 33% quota for women in Parliament,” she said.

Virtual spat

Jyoti Mirdha’s opponent and RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal has criticised her stance on constitutional changes, saying that the BJP aims to undermine the Constitution