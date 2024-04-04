New generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested

NEW DELHI: India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Informing about the test Ministry of Defence on Thursday said, “Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hrs on April 03, 2024.”

SFC is for command and control and employment of India's nuclear assets under the triad (Army, Navy and Air Force).

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point.