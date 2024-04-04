New generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested

NEW DELHI: India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
Informing about the test Ministry of Defence on Thursday said, “Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hrs on April 03, 2024.”
SFC is for command and control and employment of India's nuclear assets under the triad (Army, Navy and Air Force).
The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point.
The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Army.
The first pre-induction flight was a night launch conducted in June month last year by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.
The second test was done in December which also led to proven reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.
‘Agni Prime’ is a two-stage canisterized solid propellant nuclear-capable ballistic missile equipped with a dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The canister mode assembly of the missiles facilitates rapid deployment, storage and mobility. The missile has a range capability of 1,000-2,000 km and represents an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles.
The test flights are significant steps towards the operationalisation of the new weapons system.
The Agni series of missiles are part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Project (IGMDP) initiated by MoD in 1982. Over time, the Agni series has undergone further development to achieve extended ranges and improved mobility.
The series includes Agni-1 (with a range of 700 km), Agni-2 (with a range of 2,000 km), Agni-3 (with a range of 2,500 km), Agni-4 (with a range of 3,500 km), and Agni-5, which can strike targets up to 5,000 km away.
Congratulating DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test on Thursday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated “the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.