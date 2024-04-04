PM Modi says development in last decade 'just a trailer'

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the development that had taken place in various sectors in India during the last 10 years was just a ‘trailer’ as he would have to take the country much forward.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Khaira in Bihar’s Jamui district in favor of LJP (R) candidate Arun Bharti, PM Modi said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP (R) chief Chirag Paswan, and also Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary spoke about various development initiatives, but a night-long meeting would have to be organized if he started listing out the initiatives he had taken for the country’s progress.

“Modi’s ‘soch’ (thinking) is different. What I have done for the country during the last 10 years is just a trailer as I have to do a lot of work (in my next term),” he remarked amid wide applause from the crowd, who had assembled at Khaira from Jamui and adjoining districts.

Chirag’s uncle and former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was conspicuous in his absence even as the latter had promised to extend his support to all NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha election. LJP (R) candidate Bharti is the brother-in-law of Chirag.

Targeting Congress and its ally RJD, PM said that these parties brought a bad name to the country. Without naming RJD chief Lalu Prasad, he said that poor youths’ land parcels were grabbed in the name of giving them jobs in the railway when the former was the railway minister but no such complaint had been received against Nitish who was also a railway minister.

Modi said that India's stature in the entire world had increased during the last 10 years. He said that earlier the former Congress regime at the center used to approach small countries with complaints when a nation facing a crisis of even wheat flour (Pakistan) used to export terrorism. He said that India was now entering into the soil of such a country to give it a befitting reply.

Referring to RJD-Congress rule in Bihar, which is often called ‘jungle raj,’ PM Modi said that the NDA government had to work a lot under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to derive the state from the morass.

“There were no roads but ‘gaddha’ (potholes) in the name of the road in Bihar during RJD-Congress rule in the state,” he told the gathering.