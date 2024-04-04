Recognise difference between those who 'build the country' and those who 'destroy' it: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said India is currently standing at a "crucial juncture" and urged people to recognise the difference between those who "build the country" and those who "destroy" it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi conveyed to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that their future is in their hands, and that they must think, understand and then take the right decision.

The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a "crucial juncture".

Every section of the society will have to recognize the difference between those who "build the country" and those who "destroy" it.