Shah slams Cong over Art 370, Ram temple in Balyan’s Muzaffarnagar

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a broadside against the Congress and accused it of keeping the issue of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir pending for seven decades.

“The Congress opposed the Ram temple. PM Modi got it built and did the consecration of Ram Lalla in his final abode as well. Our government killed Pakistani terrorists by entering their territory. We ended terrorism from Kashmir,” he asserted. Shah was addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan seeking a third term from the same constituency.

The arrogant alliance, which includes Akhilesh Yadav’s party and the Congress in UP, never wanted the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. “The Congress kept the issue of the Ram Janmabhoomi hanging for 70 years, he alleged.

Drawing a contrast between the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the INDI Alliance, led allegedly by dynasts and the leaders with alleged complicity in corruption, Amit Shah, exhorted the voters in Muzaffarnagar to vote for the BJP in order to accomplish the target of “400 seats.”

This is an election to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third time as he had done a lot for the uplift of the poor and farmers, he said. “He has made many changes by making a national policy for sugarcane. When Congress was in power, the FRP of sugarcane was Rs 210 per quintal. Today it has been taken Rs 340 per quintal,” he said.

Shah said that 19 sugar mills were closed during the BSP’s rule and 10 while SP was in power. “During the BJP’s rule, more than 20 sugar mills were revived and five new set up,” he said.

BSP fields Sarvar Malik from Lucknow

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday released its third list of 12 Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, fielding Nandkishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarvar Malik from Lucknow. With this, the Mayawati-led party has declared its candidates for 37 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state. The BSP candidate will battle against sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini.