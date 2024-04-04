This is a fight to save the constitution - Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has downplayed the differences between his party and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and characterized the importance of the Lok Sabha elections as a "collective fight" to protect India's Constitution and unity.

During a meeting with National Conference workers in the Ramban district and while campaigning for the Congress candidate in the Udhampur-Kathua seat, Abdullah warned:

"They (BJP) want to scrap the Constitution of India on one side. On the other side are people who have put their lives at stake to save the Constitution. It is our collective fight to save India."

Abdullah also cautioned against attempts to divide Muslims for votes, referencing the historical promise of reservation for Paharis. He said, "We have to show the country our collective power. They (BJP) are trying to promote one religion. How can they decide what you eat, how you dress? We will not be cowed."

Reiterating his support for the Congress candidate in Udhampur-Kathua as the united choice against divisive forces, Abdullah urged people to vote for him to protect the country's values and identity.

"I have come here to request you to take a decision and fight against such forces unitedly. The Congress candidate is our united candidate. We have to vote for him to defeat those forces," he said.

He downplayed differences with fellow INDIA block ally PDP over a seat-share arrangement in the Kashmir Valley and expressed confidence in winning the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

This comes after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated that the National Conference left her party with no option but to contest on three Lok Sabha seats, including Anantnag-Rajouri, in Kashmir. Both parties are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

When asked about Mehbooba's remarks, Abdullah said, "I am not the owner of the People's Democratic Party. Please go and ask them."

Regarding the National Conference's fate in Anantnag-Rajouri after Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief and former chief minister of the erstwhile state, entered the race, Abdullah confidently stated, "Inshallah, we will win. I will give it to you in writing."