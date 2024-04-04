UGC launches capacity-building training for non-teaching staff from 45 Central Universities

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched capacity-building training for non-teaching staff members from 45 Central Universities (CU).

The aim is to train at least 5,000 employees from all the CUs in the first phase.

Speaking with TNIE, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in Central Universities to improve their skills and abilities.”

The training will be undertaken in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) established to improve standardization and coordination across various civil services in the country.

As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in Central Universities to improve their skills and abilities.

The training covers topics such as understanding psychology in workflow, utilizing technology in workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management.

The UGC has requested non-teaching staff members in Central Universities to finish courses available on the integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) Mission Karmayogi platform within four months.

Prof Kumar said UGC recognizes the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organizational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.