UGC launches capacity-building training for non-teaching staff from 45 Central Universities

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched capacity-building training for non-teaching staff members from 45 Central Universities (CU).
The aim is to train at least 5,000 employees from all the CUs in the first phase.
Speaking with TNIE, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in Central Universities to improve their skills and abilities.”
The training will be undertaken in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) established to improve standardization and coordination across various civil services in the country.
The training covers topics such as understanding psychology in workflow, utilizing technology in workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management.
The UGC has requested non-teaching staff members in Central Universities to finish courses available on the integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) Mission Karmayogi platform within four months.
Prof Kumar said UGC recognizes the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organizational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.
In 2023, UGC joined hands with the CBC and conducted assessments to identify the specific capacity needs of UGC employees.
“These needs were classified into behavioural, functional, and domain competencies. Based on these assessments, training programs were designed to address these competency gaps and facilitate long-term capacity building tailored to the roles and responsibilities of UGC employees,” he said.
Afterwards, the UGC created an Annual Capacity Building Plan. "From October 2023 until now, more than 635 UGC employees have finished around 5480 courses on the iGot Karmayogi platform as part of this program.
The iGOT platform offers a variety of popular courses, covering various topics such as Introduction to Emerging Technologies using AI, Overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM), Mission Life, Yoga at Workplace, etc.
The CBC operates under the 'Mission Karmayogi' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), with a primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge, and abilities.