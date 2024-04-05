20 students projects to receive ‘India AI Youth Awards by 1M1B

BENGALURU: The message we want to propagate through the ‘India AI Youth Awards’ by 1M1B (One Million for Billion) is encouraging more youngsters to use AI to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For the past couple of years everyone has been talking about AI, however how to make use of it to solve real-life issues is rather limited said, Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B - a UN-accredited youth and AI-focused skilling organization.

“We want our young people to be creators of AI and not just the consumers. With our programme, we have mentored them to look at local problems and create solutions. Make local role models and use AI to solve issues that are going unaddressed,” added Subodh.

The awards are set to take place today (Friday) in the city with the participation of more than 500 projects from all over the country. The best 20 projects developed by students have been selected for the awards based on certain criteria and the top three will also be taken to the UN to present the prototype later this year. The awards will be given out by Darrin Farrant, Director of the United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the selected projects is that of Eshaan Godbole, in Class 7 from Delhi Public School Bangalore South. He has developed a solution that could revolutionize the agricultural sector and efficiently manage water in the fields through an AI predictive model.

“My father’s friend is a farmer and during a conversation with my parents, he said it is very difficult to understand the water needed for crops given the climate is constantly changing and that’s when it struck to me. This prototype will study the field and be able to predict the water quantity required. The farmer doesn’t have to even release the water, post the reading, automatically the showers will be activated,” explained Eshaan.



The other project from the city is ‘Rakshak’ a surveillance drone solution, designed for security and monitoring operations. Rakshak's drone technology combines precision, reliability, and advanced features to provide surveillance tailored to the user’s specifications. It has been developed by a group of students from Delhi Public School Bangalore North –Yatin A Sai Shreya Anilkumar, Alman and Sahitya Vedam. The young group has also formed their own startup called Aeroglide RC and wants to develop solutions for the defence sector.