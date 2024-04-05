Advisory issued to wheat farmers to protect crop from heatwave conditions

NEW DELHI: The government has issued an advisory to wheat farmers to safeguard their crops against rising temperatures and the increased possibility of heat wave conditions.

In this advisory, farmers are urged to maintain a moisture level of 12-13% in wheat during harvest and apply light irrigation if temperatures exceed normal levels.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that maximum temperatures are expected to gradually increase by 2-3°C across many parts of the country, particularly in North India, and along the East and West coasts.

The Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research (ICAR-IIWBR) recommends that farmers in central and peninsular India ensure proper moisture content (12-13%) at harvest and undertake necessary cleaning for safe storage. Farmers in the northeast and northwest regions are advised to provide light irrigation as needed to maintain adequate soil moisture for crop maturity.