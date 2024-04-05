Assam CEO issues show cause notice to BJP over poll code violation allegation

GUWAHATI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Assam on Friday issued a show cause notice to the ruling BJP over the allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), raised by the CPI(M).

The left party on Thursday had alleged that the BJP violated the MCC by collecting data of people, on the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey, with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government scheme.

The notice has been issued to the president of the state BJP unit, seeking a response within 10 am of April 8.

According to the allegation levelled by the CPI(M), the BJP violated the MCC by distributing application forms in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the 'Orunodoi' scheme.