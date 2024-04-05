Bengal govt writes to Governor Bose reminding him of constitutional duties, obligations

KOLKATA: In a recent development in the ongoing dispute between West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and the state government, the Mamata Banerjee-led administration wrote a letter to the governor on Friday to underscore his constitutional responsibilities and obligations.

In the nine-page letter, the state government further underscored to the governor that, as per Supreme Court directives, the authority for the removal or appointment of any minister in the state exclusively belongs to the chief minister. The letter emphasised that the governor lacks the constitutional mandate to recommend the removal of any minister, and his directives hold no legal standing.

This comes at a time when the Supreme Court has yet to give direction for the appointment of 31 vice-chancellors of state-run universities. As Chancellor of the state-run universities, Governor Bose has not kept the state in the loop while appointing officiating VCs.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Governor sought a judicial probe into alleged corruption, violence and misuse of university campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes. The probe will be headed by a one-man commission, consisting of a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

A day earlier, Governor Bose had sought the removal of state education minister Bratya Basu from the cabinet, claiming that the latter had "deliberately" violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga in Malda district recently. Bose, the chancellor of all state-run universities, also said Basu's act of holding the meeting on the institute's premises has brought "discredit to the university system."

"In light of the meeting held at Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Basu with other ministers, MPs, MLAs, and political leaders on March 30, the chancellor has directed the state government to take strict action against him for deliberately violating the MCC, including his removal from the cabinet," the governor added.

Responding to the governor's statement, Basu posted on X, calling the recommendation for his removal "laughable" and saying that the governor had "misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity."

The education minister also stated that it was within the discretion of political parties to inform the poll body if he had breached the MCC.

On Thursday, Basu had said: “By raising such an accusation, the governor has misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity. Secondly, the Indian constitution says that the recommendation for the removal or appointment of any minister lies with the Chief Minister. He has not only exceeded his constitutional limit but he has shown his true colours as well.”