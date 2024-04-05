BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto committee held second meeting

NEW DELHI: 'Garib' (poor), 'Kisan' (farmer), 'Yuva' (youth), and 'Nari Shakti' (women power) under a politically coined acronym of 'GAYN,' in addition to 'Swasthya' (health), 'Shiksha' (education), and 'Sashaktikaran' (empowerment) as the 3S, are among the prominent resolutions likely to feature in the upcoming BJP Lok Sabha manifesto for 2024.
The 27-member manifesto committee, chaired by Defense Minister and former BJP National President Rajnath Singh, held its second meeting on Thursday to deliberate over a plethora of suggestions received by the party from across the country for final inclusion as the party's resolutions in what it calls the 'Sankalp-Patra,' or manifesto, for the 2024 LS elections.
Following the meeting, Vinod Tawde, national general secretary and one of the members of the committee, stated in a post that many suggestions received by the party regarding the resolution of 'vikshit Bharat' (developed India) were meaningfully discussed at the meeting.
Although he did not divulge details, sources within the BJP hinted that 'health for all' would be one of the prime resolutions of the party in the election manifesto.
The saffron party has already decided to release the manifesto titled "Modi Ka Guarantee."
It will feature the longest-ever prepared manifesto of the party, depicting PM Modi's vision and roadmap for "Viksit Bharat 2047" and resolutions on various points for requisite developments to make India a developed country, including becoming the world's third largest economy.
"It is expected that the party will present a comprehensive and timeless action plan for economic development, focusing on the 'garib' (poor), farmers, 'Yuva' (youth), and women empowerment, among other key areas," remarked a senior party functionary.
Given that the party has received more than 3.75 lakh suggestions from across the country, in addition to 1.75 lakh suggestions shared in the Namo app for the manifesto, the committee is undergoing a massive exercise of filtering through this vast amount of suggestions to include appropriate and feasible ideas in the manifesto.
Sources, speaking to this newspaper, indicated that the BJP's LS 2024 manifesto will also showcase the party's five commitments ('Panch-Nishtha') with a focus on inclusive development, good governance, a corruption-free delivery system, national security, and the protection and promotion of the country's indigenous culture and heritage, alongside the empowerment of all sections under 'Sabka Vikas' (everyone's development) with 'Sabke Saath' (with everyone).
Sources hinted that the BJP may include some special resolutions on 'Garib Kalyan' (poor welfare) and 'Bharashtachar-mukt' (corruption-free), citing what PM Modi had outlined in the 2019 manifesto.
A senior party functionary quoted PM Modi, saying, "Our government has filled the infrastructure gaps with speed and foresight. This pace of all-round development in every sector, as well as the toughest possible actions against corruption and terrorism, are also likely to be included among other resolutions in the manifesto this year again," he said.
It is also believed that new resolutions for farmers, women, and youth are to be included, with interest-free loans for farmers, unemployed youth, and marginalized women, along with support for women with technical educational degrees for entrepreneurship. Furthermore, a further increase in the amount of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) - from Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh at 0% interest - may be featured in the manifesto.
In the transportation sector, the "Modi Ki Guarantee" is likely to be made on bullet trains connecting all metro cities through various high-speed routes, as well as the production and operation of fast sleeper versions of Vande Bharat trains and the development of railway stations as world-class facilities.
Health, education, agriculture, defense, and development-oriented resolutions for backward areas are also expected to be included in the manifesto.
"It is almost decided to make a resolution to promote renewable energy through solar power plants and climate-friendly agricultural resolutions this time, with the aim of ensuring India's progress by 2047," remarked a source.
Since PM Modi has given a guarantee to make India the world's 3rd largest economy, it is possible that the BJP will include a special resolution in the manifesto regarding the promotion of digital currency, as well as development in the railway, road, and aviation sectors. "The PM wants to ensure that even a poor person wearing slippers can fly in an aeroplane," said a senior source.
In addition to this, discussions at the meeting reportedly focused on suggestions for promoting research and innovation in science and fostering the Make in India initiative in every sector. The manifesto is expected to be released by April 15.