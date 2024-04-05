BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto committee held second meeting

NEW DELHI: 'Garib' (poor), 'Kisan' (farmer), 'Yuva' (youth), and 'Nari Shakti' (women power) under a politically coined acronym of 'GAYN,' in addition to 'Swasthya' (health), 'Shiksha' (education), and 'Sashaktikaran' (empowerment) as the 3S, are among the prominent resolutions likely to feature in the upcoming BJP Lok Sabha manifesto for 2024.

The 27-member manifesto committee, chaired by Defense Minister and former BJP National President Rajnath Singh, held its second meeting on Thursday to deliberate over a plethora of suggestions received by the party from across the country for final inclusion as the party's resolutions in what it calls the 'Sankalp-Patra,' or manifesto, for the 2024 LS elections.

Following the meeting, Vinod Tawde, national general secretary and one of the members of the committee, stated in a post that many suggestions received by the party regarding the resolution of 'vikshit Bharat' (developed India) were meaningfully discussed at the meeting.

Although he did not divulge details, sources within the BJP hinted that 'health for all' would be one of the prime resolutions of the party in the election manifesto.