CBSE to tweak Class XI and XII exams, focus on application of concepts

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes 11 and 12 will see a slew of changes from the 2024-25 academic session. The format will now be based on more competency-based questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations, according to board officials.

The competency-focused questions would be in the form of multiple choice, case-based, or source-based integrated questions. While the percentage of such questions has been increased from 40 to 50 per cent, the percentage of constructed response questions, including short and long answers, has been reduced from 40 to 30 per cent.

“The board, in accordance with National Education Policy, 2020, has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency-Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students, as well as continuous capacity building of teachers,” said Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE.