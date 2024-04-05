Congress manifesto promises job training, filling up 30 lakh vacancies, strict action on paper leaks

NEW DELHI: In a bid to win the support of the youth, the Congress on Friday promised a slew of measures if it comes to power, including a right to apprenticeship act and filling up 30 lakh vacancies in the central government.

In its Lok Sabha polls manifesto, the Congress also promised setting up fast-track courts to adjudicate cases of leaking question papers for job examinations.

Besides, the Congress government will give a one-time relief to the applicants who were unable to write the qualifying public examinations from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 due to the pandemic, the manifesto said.

"We will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts," it said.

The Congress guaranteed a new right to apprenticeship act to provide a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.

"Apprentices will get Rs 1 lakh a year. The apprenticeship will impart skills, enhance employability and provide full-time job opportunities for millions of youth. We will provide fast-track courts to adjudicate cases of leaking question papers for job examinations and provide monetary compensation to the victims," the party said.